Dragon Ball Z Does Chi-Chi Right in This Gorgeous Artwork

Dragon Ball Z's Goku was originally "tricked" into marriage thanks in part to thinking that a "wedding" was some sort of food, but Chi Chi has definitely earned her place as the wife of the Saiyan warrior over the years, and some gorgeous fan art does the former female warrior justice! Though Chi Chi hasn't been able to keep up with Super Saiyans or Ultra Instinct that have become a regular part of Dragon Ball Super, she still remains a part of the cast who is attempting to raise Goten while her son Gohan raises a family of his own!

In the original Dragon Ball series, Chi Chi was first introduced to Goku during one of the World Tournaments, battling against the young Saiyan who had yet to learn the mysterious origins of his alien ties. One of the last episodes of the original series saw Goku and Chi Chi getting married, with Dragon Ball Z kicking off with the introduction of their son Gohan who became one of the strongest fights in the Z Fighters' roster. Chi Chi hasn't fought in a battle throughout Dragon Ball Z and Super, but fans definitely still have a soft spot for the wife of Goku, creating fan art that brings us to the past of Akira Toriyama's insanely popular Shonen franchise!

Twitter Artist Enonami shared this amazing Chi Chi fan art that Dragon Ball fans had recently rediscovered, sharing among other fans of the series that made Super Saiyans and screaming power-ups become a staple within the community:

Though Chi Chi hasn't had much of a role in Dragon Ball Super outside of pestering Goku to provide for his family rather than training for the next big fight, the series has introduced us to a number of new female fighters, with the two most popular more than likely being Kale and Caulifla, the Saiyans from Universe 6. With the power of the Z Fighters being insanely high at the moment, we doubt we'll see Chi Chi entering the fighting ring at any point in the near future, but she definitely helped lead the way for fighters following her initial appearance in the original Dragon Ball series!

