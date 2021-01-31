Dragon Ball Cosplay Powers Up with Super Saiyan Caulifla

✖

One Dragon Ball cosplay is powering up with Super Saiyan Caulifla! Dragon Ball Super opened up Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise to a wide multiverse of potential new characters, and one of the coolest ideas as a result was the existence of a planet of new Saiyans existing in the sixth universe. The series truly took this idea to the next level with the Tournament of Power arc that not only introduce the multiverse's various fighters, but also introduced two more Saiyans to the fight. This pair of female Saiyans quickly took off with fans.

Caulifla and Kale made such a strong impact despite their short time in the anime series, and Caulifla made a name for herself as she not only quickly achieved the Super Saiyan transformation but got to the next level quite fast when fighting against Goku. Now artist @jannetincosplay has tapped into this power by bringing Caulifla's Super Saiyan transformation to life in a cool way. Check it out below:

Unfortunately for fans of the sixth universe Saiyans (and the multiverse as a whole), Dragon Ball Super is currently focusing on the troubles facing Goku and the others within their own universe. With the Broly and Galactic Patrol Prisoner arcs introducing powerful new foes within their own backyard, Goku and Vegeta currently have no real reason to venture outside of their universe in search of strong opponents. It's starting to look that way with the currently starting Granolah the Survivor arc too.

But with a multiverse of fighters still out there, it's not like the sixth universe is off the table already. There are lots of moving pieces and characters seemingly introduced with each new arc, and there's a good chance we'll see Saiyans like Caulifla, Kale, Cabba, and even Broly in action again in the future. The newest arc is actually focusing all on the Saiyans and their destructive path together with Freeza through the eyes of a survivor, so maybe we'll see them along before long? But what do you think?

Would you want to see the sixth universe Saiyans in action in Dragon Ball Super again? Are you hoping Caulifla, Kale, and Cabba have gotten stronger since we had last seen them fight? How do you think a rematch will go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!