Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Battle Damaged Android 18

✖

Dragon Ball Z certainly hasn't been afraid to put their heroes and villains through some insanely difficult battles, with Android 18 being no exception when she was fighting both the Z Fighters and Cell alike in the sequel series created by Akira Toriyama. Though she started off as a clear antagonist to the Z Fighters during the Android Saga, she would eventually find herself married to the human warrior, Krillin, and counting herself as an ally to the Dragon Ball protagonists in the latest story arcs of the Tournament of Power and the Moro Arc!

When the trio of androids of 16, 17, and 18 first hit the scene, they balanced their desire to kill Son Goku with a search for the next big thrill, putting them into the path of the Z Fighters, which included a newly returned Vegeta who now had the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan himself. With the Prince of the Saiyans believing that he couldn't lose, he ran into the roadblock that was Android 18 and found himself breaking his arm in the process during their battle. Though 18's clothes were a bit torn, she ultimately came out of the fight without a scratch, but would eventually run into Dr. Gero's ultimate creation in Cell, which caused a battle that she was extremely one sided.

Instagram Cosplayer Annjelife shared this battle damaged version of Android 18, who had claimed an easy victory against the Prince of the Saiyans, despite his acquisition of the transformation of Super Saiyan and his over inflated ego that would lead to his downfall:

Android 18's brother, 17, returned in time to be a valuable asset during the Tournament of Power, even winning the universe tournament following the three way battle between Goku, Freeza, and Jiren. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the female Z Fighter down the line in Dragon Ball Super!

What do you think of this insane Dragon Ball Z Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!