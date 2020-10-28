Dragon Ball Z Star Reflects on One of the Anime's Craziest Publicity Tours

✖

Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the most popular Shonen series that was ever introduced and its anime took the world by storm when it was introduced decades ago, with one voice actor diving into one of the craziest experiences that he ever had when it came to creating a tour that celebrated a certain aspect of the anime franchise! Sonny Strait, the voice of Krillin and several other characters within Akira Toriyama's anime series, recently took to social media to share the insane experience he had travelling across the country to promote Dragon Ball Z's card game!

There have been a number of different voice actors around the world that have voiced the strongest human being in the world of Dragon Ball, with Krillin standing by Goku's side throughout the years despite his inability to become a Super Saiyan or tap into the power of Ultra Instinct. Recently, he has been able to show off his power within Dragon Ball Super during both the Tournament of Power Arc and the Galactic Patrol Arc that introduced the terrifying force known as Moro. Though we doubt that Krillin will reach the power levels of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, or even Piccolo, it's fantastic to see that the human is still getting the spotlight from time to time in Akira Toriyama's franchise!

Sonny Strait shared his experience during the "Battle To The Max" tour in which he hopped into a van and played the Dragon Ball Z card game against fans for months, truly showing how passionate he was when it came to the series overall and his role as the bald, human Z Fighter:

So weird. @SeanSchemmel and I were just talking about it on the phone then today someone posted this on my facebook. In 2001 I drove the DBZ Hummer across the country for months playing the DBZ card game against fans. #DBZ #Krillinit pic.twitter.com/s3kD0to08f — Sonny Strait (@sonnystrait) October 25, 2020

Sonny Strait also provided voices for the likes of Bardock and others in the Dragon Ball franchise, but has lent his voice acting talents to other anime heavy hitters such as Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, and Lupin The 3rd to name a few.

What do you think of this insane Dragon Ball Z tour that took place years ago?