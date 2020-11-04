Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Cuts To Future Trunks

✖

One of the most interesting characters to be introduced into the anime series created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Z, was definitely Future Trunks, the son of Vegeta who was battling against the Androids of Dr. Gero in a different time line and one fan has perfectly captured the aesthetic of the Saiyan warrior! Future Trunks himself may have exited the Dragon Ball Super series following the Goku Black Arc, but the sword wielding Z Fighter has returned, albeit a different version of him, within the spin-off anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

Trunks made quite the introduction before the Android Saga kicked off, slicing through a resurrected Freeza who was saved by his father of King Cold following the alien despot's battle against Goku, following his transformation into a Super Saiyan. Though the son of Vegeta's identity was a secret until he met with Goku face to face, he proved that he had the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan and threw the rest of the Z Fighters for a loop in doing so. Future Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise, despite being absent in the story lines of Majin Buu and the Tournament of Power, and it's clear that he will remain a fan favorite character within the Shonen series for some time to come.

Instagram Cosplayer Keats Did It shared this amazing take on Dragon Ball Z's son of Vegeta from the future, wielding the sword that has become so iconic thanks in part to delivering the "killing blow" to the alien tyrant known as Freeza who had originally destroyed the Planet Vegeta:

Following his arrival as a part of the "Goku Black Arc", Trunks was left in a rather strange situation following the defeat of Zamasu. Giving the opportunity to go into the future once again, his original timeline had been destroyed, so both himself and Mai would be "returning" to a future where versions of themselves already existed. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the future of the franchise holds in store for Trunks!

