Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Recreates Cell's Origin Perfectly

Dr. Gero might have been one of the biggest villains in Dragon Ball Z, but the mad scientist's origins started in the original series. First working for the Red Ribbon Army, the scientist-turned-android had a score to settle with Son Goku, creating a number of deadly warriors to take the Z-Fighter off the map. Gero's greatest creation remains Cell, the biological nightmare that is a mixture of many Z-Fighters and their opponents and one cosplayer has perfectly recreated the antagonist's origin.

While Cell might be best known for his Perfect form, he actually had three forms before he had absorbed Androids 17 and 18 to gain his true power. Prior to gaining a humanoid form in his first fight against Piccolo, Cell appeared as an insect-like creature that would absorb human energy to help necessitate his metamorphosis. Thanks to the time travel added to the Cell Saga, the Cell that anime fans came to know was actually from an alternate future that had never been discovered. Luckily, Future Trunks was able to take down both the Cell of the original universe as well as the version of Cell that was roaming in his timeline.

Dr. Gero Presents His Son, Cell

One cosplayer hasn't just recreated Dr. Gero in the real world but has also perfectly created the creepy initial form of Cell that was born in a test tube. While the original Cell never returned to life after he was killed by Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gave us a new iteration of the villain. Cell Max might not have had the brain or personality of his predecessor, but he was far stronger than the version we had seen in Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Super's anime might still be in limbo following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the anime has a new project set to arrive next year in Dragon Ball Daima. Rather than focusing on villains making a comeback, the series is taking a page from Dragon Ball GT and focusing on Goku transforming into a kid, needing to figure out a way to regain his adulthood. The big difference between Daima and GT is now all the Z-Fighters are transformed into younger versions of themselves.

Was Cell your favorite villain in Dragon Ball history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.