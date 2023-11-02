Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Turns Barbie Into a Saiyan

The Saiyans were first introduced to the Dragon Ball universe in Dragon Ball Z, where it was revealed that Son Goku was in fact an alien that was born on the Planet Vegeta. While Goku mostly wears a martial arts gi when he jumps into the fray, he has sported the armor of his people in unique scenarios. Now, for this Halloween, one Dragon Ball fan has taken the opportunity to re-imagine Barbie as a member of the Saiyan race.

While Barbie has had a big 2023 thanks to its critically acclaimed movie pulling in major box office receipts in theaters, Dragon Ball also had a big year thanks to a recent announcement. At this year's New York Comic-Con, the shonen franchise revealed that a new anime series is in the works titled Dragon Ball Daima. Rather than seeing Son Goku and his cohorts taking on threats like Moro and Granolah, the Z-Fighters are transformed into children and must now figure out a way to return to their adult selves. Dragon Ball Daima is slated to arrive in 2024 and anime fans are wondering what lies in store for the shonen franchise's heroes.

Dragon Barbie Z

While Barbie became a juggernaut on the silver screen, Margot Robbie's character isn't blowing up planets with energy blasts. The Saiyans have long been a race of alien warriors whose power level was mostly unrivaled across the universe. Unfortunately for Vegeta and his fellow brawlers, Frieza was a force of nature that was able to destroy most of Planet Vegeta's population with the flick of his finger.

Many Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see what the future holds for the manga, which is currently taking the opportunity to adapt the events of the latest movie. Once the fight against Cell Max comes to a close, shonen fans are wondering whether Goku and Vegeta will face off with Frieza and his new transformation or if a new threat will face the universe. With Daima's announcement, it seems that Dragon Ball is aiming to have a bright future ahead of it.

