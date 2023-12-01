Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Creates Hilarious Villain Reunion

Dragon Ball has had its fair share of villains to challenge the Z-Fighters over time. With the addition of Dragon Ball Super, the shonen series hasn't just introduced new antagonists, but also taken the opportunity to bring back old villains from beyond the grave. Characters like Frieza and Cell have been resurrected in unique ways, harboring new looks and new power levels to help be a part of the latest series. One cosplayer has decided to go back to the past to show off an interaction hilariously featuring Cell and Raditz.

Cell most recently returned in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, wherein the mad scientist Dr. Hedo was able to create a new iteration of the antagonist known as Cell Max. Being far stronger than the original version, Cell Max helped usher in a new transformation for Gohan known as Gohan Beast, but died as a result. Surprisingly, Raditz is one of the villains who has never made a return to the anime franchise, despite being the first antagonist of Dragon Ball Z's history. Following his death at the hands of Piccolo, Goku's brother never made a comeback despite so many other shonen villains from the series getting the chance to return to the land of the living.

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay: Raditz x Cell

Cell and Raditz have never come face-to-face but if the two were to meet, Goku's brother would need a serious upgrade when it came to the power department. Raditz's power level is far below the likes of the Super Saiyans that became a part of the series later on, and Cell was a few levels above Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and Gohan in their first Super Saiyan form. Luckily, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given us an iteration of Raditz that can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super's manga is preparing to bring an end to its Super Hero adaptation, as many shonen fans are now speculating where the series will go in the future. With the Granolah Arc seeing the return of Frieza, with a new transformation under his belt, the shonen series could explore some wild territory.

Which Z-villains would you like to see come face-to-face with one another? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.