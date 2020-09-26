Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Beyond With Super Saiyan 3

✖

One of the most controversial transformations in the history of Dragon Ball has been the power up that was introduced by Goku during the Majin Buu saga in Super Saiyan 3, and despite the fact that some fans think of it as one of the worst looks for the Saiyan warriors, one cosplayer was able to perfectly capture the aesthetic and power of this insane power boost. Though we never quite saw how Goku was able to achieve this transformation during his training in the after life, it is one that he has relied on more than a few times during his fights!

The Super Saiyan 3 form is one that changes the users far more than simply changing the color of their hair, giving them a far more serious demeanor while also changing the overall length of a Saiyan's hair and the shape of their brows. Though Super Saiyan 3 wasn't enough on its own to destroy Majin Buu, unlike the first two transformations that were ultimately responsible for the deaths of Freeza and Cell, making for a definite change of pace when it came to the last arc of the series. The transformation did have some serious drawbacks aside from making the user that much more different from their original appearance.

Instagram Cosplayer JacosPlayer captures the intensity of Dragon Ball's Goku in the Super Saiyan 3 form via some amazing cosplay, proving that there are definitely still some fans of the transformation that has taken a back seat to the likes of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct:

Fans have been waiting for quite some time to see whether or not the Prince of the Saiyans would get the chance to transform into the form of Super Saiyan 3, with Vegeta recently using the transformation in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Vegeta currently relies on the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue, so we aren't sure if we'll ever see him with this trademark long hair!

