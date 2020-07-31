Dragon Ball Heroes Introduces Super Saiyan 3 Trunks

Following the long awaited arrival of Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Three form in a previous episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, it seems that the latest transformation shows that "like father, like son" as the Xeno version of Trunks unleashes his ability to transform into the controversial form as well! With the latest episode of the anime spin-off revolving around the return of the Dragon Ball Z villain in Janemba, the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol have unleashed their Super Saiyan 4 forms, showing that all the cards are being left on the table.

"Xeno Trunks" has had some unique roles within the Time Patrol, with the previous battle against the Dark Demon Dimension showing that this version of the son of Vegeta has more transformations up his sleeve than simply the third level of Super Saiyan. With Trunks being, seemingly, the first Saiyan to discover how to access the power of the Super Saiyan God, it's clear that this new universe has changed things instrumentally from the main continuity that we've come to know across the Dragon Ball Super series. While Super Saiyan 4 is shown as being on the same level as Blue, it's clear that this version of Trunks has managed to find his own route in gaining more power.

In the latest episodes, the evil scientist known as Fu has been attempting to get revenge for the family that he lost within the Dark Demon Dimension, assembling a team of past villains to protect the creation and thriving of the Universe Tree. With the enigmatic Dr. W using the power of Xeno Goku and Vegeta to empower a resurrected Janemba, it seems as if the pair of Saiyan warriors desperately needed assistance in bringing down this resurrected demon.

With Xeno Trunks joining the fray, he immediately jumps into Super Saiyan 3, once again showing how this version is different from the Future Trunks we know in the main series, having never gained the ability to reach this plateau. Should Future Trunks return following his role in the Goku Black Arc, it will be interesting to see if he is finally able to hit the level of Super Saiyan 3 as well!

Do you think we'll see any other Saiyans go Super Saiyan 3 that we haven't seen before during the Big Bang Mission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.