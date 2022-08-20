Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Future Trunks

Trunks was one of the biggest new characters introduced over the course of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma originally arriving from an alternate timeline in order to save the Z-Fighters. With the future warrior making a return in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, he has gone absent from the anime since exiting the series. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the Super Saiyan brawler from the future via some spot-on Cosplay.

When Trunks first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, he made quite the splash by cutting Frieza in half following the alien despot's fight against Goku as a Super Saiyan. Unfortunately for Trunks, Frieza didn't stay in the grave forever, as Dragon Ball Super resurrected him twice, with the first time seeing the alien despot wished back by his followers and the second being a part of the bargain struck between himself and the Z-Fighters as a part of the Tournament of Power. Now, with Frieza attaining a new transformation in Black Frieza, we doubt Trunks would be able to put a scratch on the villain this time around, as the antagonist was able to defeat Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku with a single blow to each.

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Frey shared this brand new take on tank-top Trunks, giving the Saiyan from the future a makeover that imagines a very different version of the Z-Fighter who remains a fan favorite character in the Shonen franchise:

While Future Trunks won't be making an appearance in the recently released film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a new teenage version of this timeline's Trunks will have a role to play. Gohan and Piccolo are the stars of this story featuring the return of the Red Ribbon Army, but Trunks and Goten will be lending an assist while also attempting to perform the fusion dance to bring Gotenks into the fray as well.

What do you think of this new take on the Super Saiyan from the future? Do you think we'll see this version of Trunks return in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.