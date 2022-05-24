Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Gives Yamcha A Fashionable Makeover

✖

Yamcha might have been one of the first Z-Fighters to meet Son Goku in the original Dragon Ball series, but over time, the wielder of the Wolf Fang Fist has been unable to keep up with his fellow protectors of the Planet Earth and thus become the butt of many jokes. While Dragon Ball Super has recently featured Yamcha back in the driver's seat to help in fighting against Moro and his intergalactic henchmen, the Z-Fighter still has some serious work to do if he's hoping to play catch-up with some of his fellow brawlers.

Yamcha might not be set to play a major role in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next movie which will feature many Z-Fighters that weren't given screen time during the last animation of the Shonen franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but he currently is playing a hilarious role in the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the Ultra God Mission seeing Universe 7's strongest fighters battle against foes from both alternate realities and different timelines, Yamcha was placed first against a Frieza from the past, somehow managing to squeeze out a win in the first round. While we don't expect Yamcha to receive a wild power-up during this arc, crazier things have happened in the non-canon spin-off series that's for sure.

Instagram Cosplayer Alaska Jere Cosplay shared this pitch-perfect recreation of Yamcha's fit during the Majin Buu Saga, ditching his original orange gi and instead wearing a yellow suit that help hammer home the idea that the Z-Fighter had officially retired from the world protecting game:

In this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Yamcha might not be making a return, but we will see the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, Krillin, Dende, Bulma, Yajirobe, and several other supporting characters apparently become wrapped in the story that is set to bring back the Red Ribbon Army. With fans debating if the movie might be a stealth vehicle to bring back Cell, who had been created by Dr. Gero of the Red Ribbon, we'll learn more this summer when the movie hits theaters in Japan and around the world.

