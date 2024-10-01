Deadpool and Wolverine are coming home. After crossing over from the Fox-verse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-fronted blockbuster is now available to watch online weeks before the 4K UHD steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD editions arrive on shelves later in October. The R-rated MCU installment — which teams Wade Wilson (Reynolds) with a variant of the X-Men's Logan (Jackman) from the multiverse — is the second highest-grossing movie of the year, clawing its way to $1.3 billion in global box office sales to date.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, which is available for rent or purchase online starting October 1st.

(Photo: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.

- Marvel Studios)

Where to Stream Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available as a digital download (priced $29.99 for UHD, HD, or SD) on retailers including Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube Movies & TV, and the Microsoft Store. The digital version includes bonus content (see the special features detailed below).

Also available to own is the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection, which bundles the complete trilogy together for $49.99.

Where Can I Rent Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to rent (priced $24.99) on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, the Microsoft Store, and via Spectrum on-demand.

Deadpool & Wolverine Disney Plus Release Date

Disney has yet to announce when subscribers can start streaming Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, but the Phase 5 Marvel movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels all migrated to the service three months after releasing in theaters. That means Deadpool 3 could be on Disney+ on or around Oct. 26th.

When Does Deadpool & Wolverine Come Out on DVD and Blu-ray?

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on disc on Oct. 22nd. Pre-orders for the physical versions are now live and include the Deadpool & Wolverine: Cinematic Universe Edition 4K UHD, a set of two collectible limited edition steelbooks with Deadpool and Wolverine (sold separately), a Walmart-exclusive special edition featuring the Deadpool Corps, or the standard Blu-ray and DVD sets available at retailers like GRUV.

Deadpool & Wolverine Special Features Breakdown



Both the disc and digital download versions include the following bonus content:



Finding Madonna: Making the Oner (6 minutes): Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.



Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan (9 minutes): A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024. The cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy of Heroes (10 minutes): Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.



Wolverine (6 minutes): Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous X-Men films.

Deadpool's Fun Sack 3 (3 minutes): From Dr. Deadpool teaching the risks of testicular cancer, and Deadpool's review of franchise merch, to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promoting a movie, this fun sack has everything you never knew you needed.



Bloopers – Gag Reel (4 minutes): Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine.



Deleted Scenes (2 minutes): Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.



Audio Commentary by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds (2 hours 7 minutes): Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

