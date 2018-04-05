The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fusion Dance Funko Pop Two-Pack Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Attention Dragon Ball Z / Funko fans! This is your reminder that the DBZ Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance 2-Pack from Funko will be available for a limited time starting tonight, April 5th – 6th at 12am EST, most likely via this link at BoxLunch.com and somewhere on the Funimation shop. You will also be able to buy the Fusion Dance pack in person at Funimation’s booth (#408) at C2E2 or at BoxLunch retail stores on April 6th. The price will be set at $29.99, and we expect the stock to sell out within hours – so start planning now.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Funko Pop figure to arrive sometime in June. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Finally, Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Stars series of figures continues this month with the release of the Wave 3 set which includes Super Saiyan Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Hit. Each figure stands at 6 1/2-inches tall and features 16 or more points of articulation. They also come with additional hands and a collectible piece that can be combined to form Fusion Zamasu. You can pre-order the entire Wave 3 set right here for $64.99 with free shipping.

Keep in mind that you’ll need the Wave 3 set and the upcoming Wave 4 set to fully complete the Fusion Zamazu figure. That set is also available to pre-order with a ship date slated for May. It includes Goku Black Rose, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Zamasu. Again, each figure comes with additional hands and a Fusion Zamasu piece.

