Dragon Ball Fan Celebrates Gender Reveal with Surprise Saiyan Wish

Dragon Ball fans are known to go hard for the anime, and they aren't shy about it. The series has become a way of life for super-fans, and even casual watchers are liable to get wrapped up in the Saiyan way. That is what happened to one fan recently at their child's Gender Reveal party... but it turns out the results did not go the way they expected.

The photo made its way to light on Reddit thanks to the user LJ_The_Viper. The Dragon Ball fan shared a picture taken of themselves during the gender reveal party of their unborn child. It turns out the user was hoping for a boy, but as you can see below, the picture reveals the happy couple is expecting a lovely baby girl.

While overjoyed about their coming child, the fan struck a pose while photos were snapped of the couple. It turns out the man wore a Saiyan undershirt in the hopes they would have a baby boy. After all, every Saiyan ruler needs a prince, but the user's dream did not turn out as planned. Instead, the couple will welcome a fierce Saiyan princess, and Dragon Ball fans are cooing over the adorable moment.

Luckily, it seems this princess will have another Saiyan to train with. Goku and Vegeta have each other while Goten leans on Trunks. It turns out the user's little brother is also having a child this year, and the baby boy is due a week after their daughter is born. These cousins will be able to train together as they grow up, so the Galactic Patrol better send out the signal! If Frieza or Cell had plans to come to Earth anytime soon, they better turn around ASAP.

