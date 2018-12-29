‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fan Art Imagines Transformer Explosion as Gohan vs. Cell

The reported transformer explosion that lit up the New York City skyline earlier this week has been drawing a number of comparisons from folks on the Internet, with several referring to popular transformations from the Dragon Ball franchise. Some new fan art, however, imagines the blue light as an iconic Dragon Ball Z fight.

Popular fan artist BossLogic has added his own touch to an image of the transformer explosion’s resultant blue light, and you can check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Best episode! #dbz A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Dec 28, 2018 at 11:00pm PST

“Best episode! #dbz,” the Instagram caption reads.

BossLogic is, of course, referring to the fact that he’s digitally inserted what looks to be Gohan and Cell into the original image in such a way so that it looks like Gohan is in the process of destroying Cell in much the same way as he did in the Dragon Ball Z anime series.

In the Dragon Ball Z Season Six episode titled “The Battle is Over… Thank You, Son Goku”, Gohan finally takes out Cell with a Kamehameha Wave that totally overcomes him and kills every last cell of, well, Cell. In BossLogic’s image, you can spot the disintegrating Cell in the middle with what appears to be Gohan (it’s certainly a Saiyan at least) on the right.

What do you think? Did BossLogic nail this one or what? Let us know in the comments!