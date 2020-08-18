Dragon Ball Z Unleashes New Super Saiyan 2 Gohan Funko Bundle

✖

The fighters of Dragon Ball Z have long been one of the hottest sellers for the unique plastic figures of Funko Pops, and fans can now have the opportunity to pick up a unique figurine that captures the first time that Son Gohan was able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan 2. Considered one of the biggest moments of the popular Shonen series created by mangaka Akira Toriyama, Gohan was able to use this insane power up to take down the biological nightmare of Red Ribbon Army's Dr. Gero in the main Z antagonist of Cell!

Gohan has always been one of the most interesting characters in the roster of the Z Fighters, not in love with fighting in the way his father is and more often than not leaning more toward the life of a scholar. Though he became exponentially more power as Dragon Ball Z continued, Dragon Ball Super saw him in a very different place where he had mostly given up on fighting alien foes. As he got his butt handed to him by a resurrected Freeza and the Tournament of Power began, Gohan realized that he needed to regain his strength in order to protect the Earth and his family residing within it by reclaiming the "Mystic" power up that he had claimed in the fight against Majin Buu!

Twitter User DisFunko shared this amazing Funko Pop bundle that can be pre-ordered here exclusively at Gamestop, including the Funko Pop version of Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and a neat t-shirt that hammers home the impactful moment within the series of Dragon Ball Z:

In the latest story line of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Gohan has been showing off his strength alongside his mentor, Piccolo, as the two Z Fighters have used a number of team up attacks to battle against the villainous wizard, Moro. Though his strength and team up attacks have proved useless in the face of the energy absorbing sorcerer, we're crossing our fingers that the future is bright for the first son of Goku!

What do you think of this amazing Funko bundle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.