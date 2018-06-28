Remastered ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Movies Open Ticket Sales

Are you ready to see the action of Dragon Ball Z on the big screen? Well, you will be able to do that come fall. Fathom Events and Toei Animation are bringing three remastered films to theaters, and you can get your tickets now.

For those who aren’t in the know, Dragon Ball Z will bring three movies to theaters this fall. Things will kick off in September 2018 when Dragon Ball Z: Broly the Legendary Super Saiyan goes live.

“Your favorite Dragon Ball Z movies are coming to the big screen for the first time! Don’t miss these two special theatrical events featuring the fully remastered English dubs of three Saiyan classics. Kicking off in September don’t miss Broly – a powerful Saiyan warrior with an unspeakable evil streak – has Goku, Vegeta, and friends squarely in his sights! In November the throwback continues with Bardock The Father of Goku and Fusion Reborn,” Fathom Events writes.

Three remastered Dragon Ball Z features are coming to theaters this fall for the first time! Tickets are on sale now!

“In addition to the features, audiences will view exclusive content and receive an exclusive trading card (while supplies last, quantities are limited)!”

After you’ve gotten enough Broly to last you, Dragon Ball Z will come back with a double-feature in November. You can catch Bardock the Father of Goku and Fusion Reborn back-to-back at your local theater.

If you were hoping for subbed experience in theaters, prepare to be letdown. Each movie will be screened with their English dub.

Want to get a ticket for yourself? You can find tickets through Fathom Events here. The first anime outing will take place on September 15 and 17. As for the double-feature, it will screen nationwide on November 3 and 5.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.