Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Hilarious Twist on Frieza

Dragon Ball has introduced a much more powerful version of Frieza to the franchise than ever before, and one awesome cosplay has taken than to the next level with a more hilarious version of the fan favorite villain! Frieza has been playing a major part in the franchise again ever since he was brought back to life and starting a whole new Frieza Force again. As the series continued, Frieza had started to amass even more forces and power to now the point where he's the strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some surprise training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Frieza has quite literally come a long way since he started taking over the empire from his father King Cold, and has been through a number of different shapes and forms over the course of the franchise. It's likely that Frieza will have even more transformations as the series continues too. Now Frieza's gone to a hilarious new level with an unexpected cosplay and PSA from artist @jane_sg66 on Instagram as they take the villain in a direction no one expected. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Dragon Ball Super

If you wanted to check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly, or any of the movies in Dragon Ball's extensive catalog, you can now find many of them streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in both English subtitled and dubbed releases. As for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Crunchyroll teases the events of the movie as such, "Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force."

As for the main Dragon Ball Super franchise, you can now watch the complete TV anime series with Crunchyroll and find new chapters of the manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The manga has gone far beyond the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime with each new chapter released so far, so you might want to check it out and read ahead for what's happened if the anime ever does decide to make a full comeback in the future!

What are some of your favorite Frieza moments in Dragon Ball Super so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball in the comments!