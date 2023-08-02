Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off a Realistic Piccolo

Dragon Ball might have had its previous shot a live-action adaptation in the past with Dragonball: Evolution, but one awesome cosplay has gone beyond that by imagining what a truly realistic Piccolo would look like! Piccolo's live-action debut alongside Goku and the others are the hilarious snowball that ended up bringing back the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole, but all these years later it's still hard for many fans to forget how Piccolo and the rest of Akira Toriyama's characters were treated in one of the most infamous live-action adaptations of all time. So fans are taking things into their own hands.

Piccolo has one of the more notable designs in the Dragon Ball franchise overall, but it seems like there's still a way for the fan favorite Z Fighter to make it in the real world if enough care is put into making it happen. That's especially the case with artist imprincedeguzman on TikTok, who has really taken off with Dragon Ball fans for a Piccolo cosplay that puts a cool realistic spin on the famous Namekian. Now it's just a matter of following this look if Dragon Ball ever goes live-action again. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

If you wanted to see Piccolo in action right now, you can now check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll as the Namekian takes the center stage in the big fight alongside Gohan! Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Japanese voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Goku and Goten, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Yuko Minaguchi as Pan, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Aya Hisakawa as Bulma, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Miki Ito as Android 18, Bin Shimada as Broly, Koichi Yamadera as Beerus, Masakazu Morita as Whis, Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1, Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Miyu Irino as Dr. Hedo, Volcano Ota as Magenta, and Ryota Takeuchi as Carmine.

