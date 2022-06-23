Dragon Ball Z Takes on One-Punch Man with This Krillin vs Saitama Crossover

In the anime community, there have been plenty of fan theories when it comes to who is the strongest anime hero within the medium. More often than not, the power of Saitama, aka One-Punch Man, is pitted against Goku of Dragon Ball fame, with fans to this day wondering if the Super Saiyan would actually be able to pose a challenge to the hero that has yet to be defeated and has the ability to take out most opponents with a single strike. Now, a new fan animation pits Saitamaagainst an unexpected Z-Fighter in Krillin.

While Krillin hasn't been able to keep up with the vast power levels of some of his fellow Z-Fighters such as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo, the Z-Fighter who trained beneath Master Roshi has managed to carve out a great life for himself. Shaking up with Android 18 and having a daughter, Krillin is currently putting his powers to good use as a member of the police force, patrolling the streets and fighting crime in his own unique way. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero set to hit theaters in North America this August, fans should expect Krillin to make a comeback as marketing material confirms that the current police officer is set to join Piccolo and Gohan in their battle against the Red Ribbon Army.

Animator Mike Kameda on Tik Tok shared this amazing animation that sees two of the biggest and baldest anime characters around fighting one another, though it seems as though this fight, at best, would end with a draw:

The story of One-Punch Man is continuing to unfold in the pages of its manga, drawn by the mangaka only known as ONE. While the anime adaptation has yet to announce when, or if, the series will receive a third season, Saitama has been grabbing headlines as Sony Pictures has announced a live-action movie is in the works with director Justin Lin, of Fast And Furious fame, though a star of the movie has yet to be confirmed.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Saitama and Krillin? Do you think we'll ever receive a third season of One-Punch Man at some point in the future?