This Dragon Ball Z Ornament Fills Frieza with Holiday Spirit

Dragon Ball fans were first introduced to Frieza a long time ago, but the villain has yet to be defeat once and for all. It seems every time the tyrant is beaten by Goku he pops up out of nowhere before long. Of course, Frieza has spent time out of the picture to make way for other baddies, and fans know he spends a lot of that time in hell. So to get him the holiday spirit, one Dragon Ball fan chose to turn Frieza's hellish punishment into a classy ornament.

The work was done by the user jmerridew124 over on Reddit. The fan was doing up their holiday tree in style, and they felt it was time to inject some joy into Frieza. The only way to do that was to entrap the baddie, so the best option out there was to turn Frieza's cocoon into an ornament.

You can check out the piece above in all of his glory. The ornament is simple in design, and it matches the look shown in Dragon Ball. After all, Frieza spends his time in hell hanging from a cocoon just like this, and it gives the baddie lots of ammo to use against Goku in his pursuit for revenge. The only thing that could make Frieza's personal hell worse is if the series really did hang him from a Christmas tree... and that could still happen some day.

According to the poster, they made this ornament themselves, and it required an action figure and model magic clay. "I made it myself! I chopped up a fig of Frieza holding his wrist after Goku crushes his hand and made the rest out of model magic," they wrote.

"I giggled like an idiot when I came up with it! I recommend getting more model magic than you think you need, and make sure it's gray! Coloring white MM gray looked weird."

Clearly, this homemade ornament is pretty amazing, and the Dragon Ball fandom is getting a deserved chuckle from the piece. After all, Frieza stands against everything the holidays represent. Whether its gift giving or sharing humble thanks, Frieza isn't into touchy feely things, and that is what the holidays are all about. In fact, you might call the villain a real Scrooge given his surely permanent spot on the naughty list. So if you want a reminder of what NOT to be during the holidays, well - this Dragon Ball ornament would make a great addition to your tree this year!

