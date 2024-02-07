Dragon Ball Z Named One of Anime's Most In-Demand Series of 2023

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and even after all this time, Son Goku has a prime spot at the table. From his days as a kid to his ascension to Super Saiyan God, Goku has been a figurehead in the industry. This year, his story will expand with the release of Dragon Ball Daima, but even Goku's old journeys are thriving. After all, Dragon Ball Z has been crowned one of the most in-demand shows of 2023 even after all these years.

The title comes courtesy of Parrot Analytics, one of the premiere brands for tracking online data. The company revealed the results of its 6th Annual Global Demand Awards this week, and it was there Dragon Ball Z earned the title of most in-demand legacy TV series of 2023. The award was open to any TV show that is at least 20 years old, so Goku can pat himself on the back for this award.

And to be clear, this is not the first time Dragon Ball Z has won this award. Back in 2021, Parrot Analytics crowned the anime with the same title. Now, Dragon Ball Z is back in good graces as plenty of netizens hunted after the show last year. So if Toei Animation needs more proof in Goku's popularity, here it is!

Obviously, Dragon Ball Z has been finished since 1996, and the anime has gone on to many different projects since its reign. Most recently, Dragon Ball Super commanded the IP with its TV show, but that ended in 2018. The series still continues on as a manga, and soon, Dragon Ball Daima promises to restart the anime's TV venture. Even after all these decades, Goku is still a bright spot in the anime industry, and fans are flocking to his adventures both new and old.

Want to know more about Dragon Ball? You can read up on Goku's story below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Before there was Dragon Ball Z, there was Akira Toriyama's action epic Dragon Ball, starring the younger version of Son Goku and all the other Dragon Ball Z heroes! Meet a naive young monkey-tailed boy named Goku, whose quiet life changes when he meets Bulma, a girl who is on a quest to collect seven "Dragon Balls." If she gathers them all, an incredibly powerful dragon will appear and grant her one wish. But the precious orbs are scattered all over the world, and Bulma needs Goku's help (and his super-strength)! With a magic staff for a weapon and a flying cloud for a ride, Goku sets out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

