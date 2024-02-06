Dragon Ball Daima: Will Goku Be Able to Go Super Saiyan?

It should come as no surprise that shonen fans have been comparing the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima to Dragon Ball GT. In the latter, only Son Goku was transformed into a child, with the former looking to one-up the past series by seeing Goku and the rest of the gang de-aged by quite a few years. While recent trailers have shown that Kid Goku won't be shying away from conflict, many anime fans are left wondering whether or not the Z-Fighter will retain the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan.

In Dragon Ball GT, Goku as a kid still had the ability to not only transform into a Super Saiyan, but the Z-Fighter was also able to become a Super Saiyan 2 and Super Saiyan 3. Of course, thanks to his diminutive form, Goku wasn't able to stay a Super Saiyan for that long, which is why his Super Saiyan 4 form had him becoming an adult to hold onto the power level. At present, Dragon Ball Daima has not shown that Goku, and the other Z-Fighters who have the ability to become Super Saiyans, can still do so, though we will know for sure when the anime series lands this fall.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Will Daima Have Super Saiyans?

Dragon Ball Daima isn't taking place during the events of Dragon Ball Super, instead happening after the events of Kid Buu's demise but before Beerus and Whis made landfall on the planet Earth. Thanks to this fact, there are some Super Saiyan levels that we can say with confidence won't be making an appearance here. Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue forms won't be a part of the series thanks to the timeline, which also means that forms like Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Gohan Beast also will be sitting on the sidelines.

The act of de-powering the Z-Fighters in this upcoming anime spin-off would be an interesting foil for the shonen heroes that can destroy planets in the blink of an eye at this point. As we've seen in recent footage, Goku will be fighting aliens in an attempt to decipher just what happened to himself and his friends, and said opponents certainly don't seem to be on the same level as Frieza. Goku not having the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan would be a major hurdle for the Z-Fighter to overcome, but it would add some interesting material into the new anime series.

Do you want to see Goku achieving Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Daima? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.