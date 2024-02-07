Dragon Ball Z Goes Next Level With Reese's Puffs Takeover

Dragon Ball is kicking off the celebration of the franchise's 40th Anniversary this year, and they're teaming up with Reese's Puffs with a full takeover! Later this Fall will mark the 40th Anniversary of the original debut of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise is going all out with some big celebrations. Not only is Dragon Ball returning for a brand new anime series with the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima, but they will also be taking over the cereal aisle as well so fans should keep an eye out.

Reese's Puffs has announced that they are teaming with Dragon Ball Z with some cool new boxes in celebration of the franchise's 40th Anniversary. Available now through May at $5.69 USD each, there will be seven boxes (with an eight box exclusive to Sam's Club) featuring Goku on the cover, and the back will feature the likes of mainstays such as Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, Cell, Frieza and Majin Buu. You can check out how each of these Dragon Ball Z x Reese's Puffs boxes will look below.

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball's next major anime project is Dragon Ball Daima, which is currently scheduled for a release later this Fall. The new anime but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing, however. It will feature a brand new story not seen in the manga or anime before. Original creator Akira Toriyama will be providing the original story's concept and character designs with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

The story is still very much a mystery, but Toriyama teases what to expect from Dragon Ball Daima as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Will you be nabbing one of these Dragon Ball Z x Reese's Puffs boxes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!