Dragon Ball Daima Producer Addresses Kid Goku's Return

Dragon Ball Daima is shaking things up for the Dragon Ball franchise by bringing back Kid Goku in a huge way, and the producer behind the new anime has addressed fans' concerns about Kid Goku's comeback! Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original manga series first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's going all out with a new anime series featuring a story not seen in the previous manga or anime releases. Headlining this new story is Goku, who has been turned into a kid again for this next adventure.

Dragon Ball Daima will be featuring Kid Goku in a main anime role for the first time in quite a while, and that has been the main part of the early concerns fans have shared about the new anime series. It's yet to be revealed what kind of story this new anime will entail, but Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku addressed Kid Goku's return during the anime's panel as part of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour over the weekend. Focusing on the fans who might not have seen Kid Goku's original adventures, Iyoku teased Goku's return as such, "I hope that the fans who have not yet seen the story of Goku's childhood adventures will enjoy [Dragon Ball Daima] as a fresh take on Goku's appeal."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima: Kid Goku Returns

Dragon Ball Daima still has plenty of mysteries as to what fans can expect to see from the new anime. This includes Kid Goku being the star as it has yet to be revealed why he and the rest of the Z-Fighters have been de-aged in this way. Original series creator Akira Toriyama has crafted the original concept for this new story and is creating the original character designs, but he has been pretty coy about exactly what this new anime will involve or where it ultimately fits on the overall Dragon Ball timeline. But as the series approaches its premiere, these mysteries will be solved soon.

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing some time later this Fall. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki will be directing the new series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru will be adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara will be supervising and writing the scripts.