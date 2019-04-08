‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fan Artwork Imagines Ronin Goku

Dragon Ball fan art is a huge part of the series, and lately we’ve been blessed to get a slew of Dragon Ball art that’s gotten a Naruto spin, with the iconic characters of Dragon Ball being re-imagined as ninja-style warriors. Usually, the angle is take heroic characters like Goku and reflect them against feudal Japan’s honored warrior classes (ninja, samurai), but today brings a different concept, that’s still equally exciting.

Check out this concept of Goku re-imagined as a Ronin:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seen Samurai Goku here and there drawn by great artists, but I think nobody did a Ronin Goku so here’s mine. Also trying out a new coloring method, still need to work it out a lot to get really used to it. So it’s gonna take me some time perfecting it. Anyways hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/75WqK8bCV7 — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) March 17, 2019

Here’s a breakdown of the concept by the artist, @CELLMANart:

“Seen Samurai Goku here and there drawn by great artists, but I think nobody did a Ronin Goku so here’s mine.

Also trying out a new coloring method, still need to work it out a lot to get really used to it. So it’s gonna take me some time perfecting it. Anyways hope you like it.”

This Ronin Goku looks like he would be right at home in Naohiro Shintani’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly style of character animation – right down ot the coloring job. Goku as a Ronin is actually a cool concept for the character: after all Kakarot is a vagabond in the actual Dragon Ball canon – a Saiyan raised alone on Earth, and far outside the traditional system of rigid Saiyan warrior code. Since Goku became his own warrior, beholden to know master, the ronin association makes sense. If ever there is a Dragon Ball story set in the feudal Japanese era or any kind of world of Samurai and ninja warriors, the story of powerful Ronin Goku going up against the arrogant prince and samurai general, Vegeta, would be badass!

As CELLMANart mentions: there’s been a lot of Dragon Ball Samurai and Ninja art released recently. Click the link to check more of that out!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!