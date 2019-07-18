Dragon Ball Z San Diego Comic-Con World Record Goes Down With Hundreds Of Fans

The record has been shattered. The attendees of San Diego Comic-Con drew upon their power as Super Saiyans to smash through the Guinness World Record for most participants in performing a Kamehameha! While the total number of participants has yet to be tallied, the record has officially been broken according to Bandai Namco and Funimation sources. Our own Megan Peters was also on hand to lend her energy to the endeavor!

Bandai Namco shared the world record breaking “Turtle Destruction Wave” harnessed by those in attendance on their Official Twitter Account:

Seemingly hundreds of attendees gathered in the early hours of the San Diego Comic Con to perform the move that was created by Master Roshi, but perfected by Goku in his travels through the Dragon Ball franchise. Many other characters along the way have harnessed the power of the trademark Dragon Ball move with Krillin, Yamcha, Gohan, and others harnessing its power. We’re still waiting for the shocking day when Vegeta releases a version of his own that isn’t the Galick Gun.

The Kamehameha was learned by Goku, and seen for the first time by fans, in episode eight of the original Dragon Ball series. In it, Master Roshi showed the move to Goku and in a shocking turn of events, Goku duplicated it effortlessly almost immediately after seeing it performed once. Since this time, the move has appeared more times than we can count, with one of its most recent uses being Goku knocking off Kefla during the Tournament of Power while in his Ultra Instinct form. It’s a tried and true energy attack and as long as Dragon Ball exists, we’re sure to see it appear from time to time in some form or fashion.

