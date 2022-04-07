Dragon Ball Star Is Rocking “Cha-La Head-Cha-La” in This New Clip

You’d be hard-pressed to find any anime fan that didn’t recognize the massive influence that the Dragon Ball series has had on anime overall, with the shonen franchise often thought of as one of the biggest anime stories of all time. With over decades of stories following Son Goku and his journey of becoming stronger, one of the singers of Dragon Ball Z‘s biggest songs has offered fans a fresh take on the opening theme, celebrating the major anniversary of the tune.

Singer Hironobu Kageyama first saw his now-classic track attached to Dragon Ball Z’s first season and beyond in 1989, with the theme helping to introduce fans to the story of an adult Goku as he learned of his alien origin and fought against the likes of Raditz, Vegeta, and Frieza throughout the earlier days of the sequel series. Head Cha-La ran as a part of the Dragon Ball Z series right until the end of the Cell Games Arc, being replaced by “We Gotta Power” by singer Hironobu Kageyama which introduced viewers to a teenage Gohan while eventually introducing a devastating new foe for the Z-Fighters to face off against in the pink demon Majin Buu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime News Network captured the clip of Kageyama returning to his legendary track that is one of the most recognizable themes in the Dragon Ball Z series, helping to bring this performance to North America following it being aired on Nippon Cultural Broadcasting in Japan:

Of course, as anime fans know, this original Japanese track didn’t make its way to North America when Dragon Ball Z did, with the series instead releasing the theme song of “Rock The Dragon” when it was distributed by Funimation and Saban. Created by Shuki Levy and Haim Saban, this opening theme originally debuted in 1996, so it still has a few years left before it can celebrate its thirtieth anniversary. As Dragon Ball Super continues, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the Shonen series has plenty more opening themes set to roll out in the future of the anime adaptation.

What is your favorite Dragon Ball theme to date, in either Japan or North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.