Dragon Ball Z Animator Creates “Old Man Vegeta”

Vegeta has gone through quite a character transformation throughout the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, originally working as an underling to Frieza but eventually starting a family on the Planet Earth and fighting alongside the Z Fighters. Though he has certainly aged over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one fan animator has decided to age the Saiyan Prince up even further, imaging what Vegeta might look like as an old man.

Vegeta has made the headlines recently thanks to his role in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the latest storyline of the manga that gave the Saiyan Prince a new transformation known as “Ultra Ego,” which he learned while training under the God of Destruction Beerus. Though the Prince of the Saiyans is the strongest that he’s ever been, the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah has become the strongest being in the universe thanks to his world’s dragon balls. Having an ax to grind with the Saiyan Race and the alien despot known as Frieza, Granolah has recently decided to align with Vegeta and Goku, realizing that his race came to an end thanks to the criminal organization known as the Heeters.

Reddit Animator Andres 1984 shared this imaginative animation that sees the rough Z Fighter age a few dozen years, while still retaining some serious power at his disposal as “Old Man Vegeta” definitely seems as though he has earned the role of king after being a prince for so long:

The next major animated project set to arrive this April is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which features the return of the Red Ribbon Army and places Gohan and Piccolo in the driver’s seat. While Vegeta might not be the main brawler in this film, promotional material for the adventure has confirmed that the Saiyan Prince will be making an appearance and is most likely training off-world with Goku as the Z-Fighters on Earth handle the newest androids plaguing their lives.

