Someone Dubbed ‘Dragon Ball Z’ With South Park in This Hilarious Video

Dragon Ball mashups can be hit or miss (to put it lightly), but one fan put a lot of thought and editing work into this vid! Warning: this is definitely NSFW!

The video takes footage from Dragon Ball Z‘s “Majin Buu Saga,” and marries it to audio from the South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut movie to create a scene where Babidi (aka Mr. Garrison) gets to have a very NSFW exchange with Majin Buu, Trunks, Goten and Piccolo, who stand in for Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny (respectively).

The Buu/Cartman mashup is pretty spot-on, and pretty freaking hilarious. The point of this scene in South Park: BLU is to showcase the film’s ability to lean-into its “R” rating, by dropping F-bombs like hot cakes. It definitely helps this mashup achieve that effect, by having some of the most “innocent” figures in the Dragon Ball Z saga (the Saiyan kids and Buu) saying such dirty things.

