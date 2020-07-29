Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super Seasons Go on Sale at Microsoft for Limited Time

✖

The series of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super are easily some of the biggest Shonen series, created by the now legendary mangaka of Akira Toriyama, and now you can pick up all the seasons of these two Saiyan shows for a low price thanks to the Microsoft Store. Though the story of Dragon Ball Super continues in the manga chapters, we still aren't sure when, or if, the series will be making a return with a new season of the anime, following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, though this sale will certainly help you catch up if you haven't already!

The Dragon Ball series has been running since the 1980s when it first introduced far younger versions of the likes of Son Goku, Bulma, Yamcha, and many other anime characters that still appear to this day. Though there was quite a big gap between the anime series of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, with the sequel series arriving many years after the conclusion of Z, many fans feel that the sequel hasn't missed a beat in introducing new elements to the franchise such as Super Saiyan Blue, Gods of Destruction, and Ultra Instinct to name a few.

Toei Animation shared the Microsoft Sale that lets fans pick up every season for both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super for up to seventy five percent off the original prices, letting you re-visit, or watch for the first time, some of biggest fights to take place in the world of Shonen anime:

🐉🙌🐲#AnimeMonth on Microsoft winds down in July with their amazing sales for #DragonBallZ & #DragonBallSuper!! All seasons are on sale now through 7/31, from 50-70% off! Available for ENG dub & sub. Only in North America. GET IT 🔛 https://t.co/Um8rQbbi3P pic.twitter.com/HABdgkxDrO — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 28, 2020

Currently, in the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters are attempting to defeat the ancient sorcerer known as Moro, which would most likely be the next story translated into the anime series whenever it returns. Though we aren't sure how this arc will end, there are definitely going to be more than a few scenes that we can't wait to see translated into full animation from Toei.

Will you be picking up seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Super from this Microsoft Sale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

