Vegeta Tops Anime Poll Of Fan-Favorite Rivals

When you think of the best rivalries in anime, which characters do you think of first? There have been many strong rivalries written for the medium throughout the years, so Japan decided to find out which ones fans liked the most.

Japan recently celebrated the “Day That Rivals Join Hands,” a day that celebrates Sakamoto Ryoma’s peace negotiations between the Choshu Domain and the Satsuma Domain at the end of the Edo period. To commemorate this, Anime Anime! ran an open ended survey from January 18-20, and the results certainly are interesting.

With a total of 154 responses comprised of 48% males and about 52% females. 56% of respondents were age 19 or younger, and about 23% were in their 20s. the top ten results are below:

Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto) Shigeru Okido/Gary (Pokemon) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam) Toshiro Hijikata (Gintama) Ryunosuke Akutagawa (Bungo Stray Dogs) / Kaito Kid (Detective Conan) / Baikin-man (Soreike! Anpanman) Heiji Hattori (Detective Conan) / Kojiro Hyuga (Captain Tsubasa)

Naturally, Vegeta topped the list of greatest anime rivals (especially with how popular Dragon Ball Super is right now) with Naruto‘s Sasuka Uchiha, and Pokemon‘s Gary rounding out the top three.

Though fans usually disagree about things like this, it’s hard to deny how strong of choices the top three rivals here are.

