Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Thanks to a Massive Yamcha Stunt

Dragon Ball fans are always ready to hype up the series whether it be in person or on the Internet. With the advent of social media, it has been easier than ever for fans to connect and share the latest news regarding Son Goku and the gang. Now, social media is passing around a viral photo documenting what appears to be an elaborate Dragon Ball stunt, but the question remains whether the gig really happened.

Over on Twitter, Dragon Ball fans began buzzing when a certain picture cropped up on their feeds. The post was made by S_U_works, a Japanese page with more than 11,000 followers. The account, which is dedicated to all things collectible, posted a photo of a massive Yamcha statue lying in the middle of a park.

The picture, which can be seen below, sees the Dragon Ball character in a rather familiar position. Yamcha is lying on his side as he curls into himself. The position was seen back in Dragon Ball Z when Yamcha died fighting one of Nappa’s Saibamen. His explosive death has become one of the anime fandom’s most-recognizable memes, so it is no surprise this photo went viral.

With tens of thousands of people sharing the image, fans are left to wonder if this stunt ever happen. Given how huge the installation is, fans would expect there to be more photos of Yamcha going around social media. This fact has some fans wondering whether this Yamcha was digitally put into place after the model was take from a highly-detailed miniature. And if that is the case, then some kudos are in order for the creator! The picture certainly looks like it’s real, but fans aren’t sold on its authenticity. So if anyone else has photos of this wild Yamcha outing, let the Dragon Ball fandom know ASAP!

