Edens Zero Creator Celebrates New Year’s Day With Cool Art

Edens Zero’s creator is celebrating the new year holiday in style with cool new art for the occasion! It’s been a pretty big year for Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima. Not only did the creator work on a number of multiple projects at the same time over the course of the year, but his newest main series, Edens Zero started to really hit its stride. The original manga run had since passed its 100 chapter milestone, and the anime adaptation made its debut in Japan earlier this Spring. That means Mashima has had quite a lot to celebrate.

Mashima often takes to Twitter to share sketches of his favorite characters across his various series with fans, and can be often seen celebrating the holiday seasons with special new art as well. To honor the new year holiday, Mashima took to Twitter to share two adorable sketches. One featuring Pino in a tiger outfit to reflect that 2022 is a Tiger year according to the Chinese Zodiac, and the second sketch thanking fans for a great year with a look at the extended Edens Zero cast. You can check them both out below:

https://twitter.com/hiro_mashima/status/1476931551250157582?s=20

https://twitter.com/hiro_mashima/status/1476845674608345088?s=20

Edens Zero debuted its first anime adaptation earlier this year and had a full two cour episode run for its first outing. The director behind the anime unfortunately had suddenly passed before the final episode made its debut, so it is currently unclear as to whether or not the series will return for another season someday. The staff had teased that there would be an anime continuation planned for the future, but naturally after such a loss, any potential schedule for the future will be delayed as a result.

If you wanted to check out Edens Zero’s anime run so far, all 25 episodes of the series are now streaming with Netflix. They describe the series as such, “It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

What do you think? How did you like Edens Zero's anime and manga over the year? What are you hoping to see from the franchise next year?