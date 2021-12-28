Edens Zero Creator Rings in the Holidays With Special Art

Edens Zero’s creator is celebrating the holiday season in style with new art of Rebecca Bluegarden! Although many fans might recognize the creator more from his previous work with Fairy Tail, Edens Zero has had one heck of a year. Not only has the manga gone far beyond the 100 chapter mark, but its anime adaptation made its debut over the course of the year as well. Edens Zero is on the path to total takeover, and that’s most evident from series creator Hiro Mashima himself as his recent string of sketches shared with fans have been focused on this newest series.

Hiro Mashima is a major favorite creator among fans as the creator is often seen sharing new sketches of his favorite characters with fans on Twitter, and the latest string of sketches have been primarily focused on Edens Zero. This is true for his annual sketch for the end of the year holiday season as well, and the newest one shared with fans on Twitter sees Rebecca Bluegarden donning a Santa Claus outfit for the holiday celebration. You can check out Hiro Mashima’s special holiday sketch below:

https://twitter.com/hiro_mashima/status/1474345577165234185?s=20

Edens Zero wrapped up its first season of episodes earlier this year, and now the entire run is available to stream with Netflix. It has yet to be announced whether or not the anime will be continuing with a second season, but the staff behind the series has teased that there is likely more anime in the franchise’s future. Things have just been waylaid a bit by the sudden and surprise passing of the director behind the first season, so there has yet to be any real update one way or the other.

All 25 episodes of Edens Zero are now streaming on Netflix, and they describe the series as such, “It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

What do you think? How did you like Edens Zero’s anime debut? Are you hoping to see a Season 2 of the series someday? How do you feel about Rebecca as a main character? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!