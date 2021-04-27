Fairy Tail Creator Teases New Announcement Amidst Stacked Workload

✖

Fairy Tail's creator is teasing a new announcement amidst their already tightly packed workload. Hiro Mashima might have brought Fairy Tail to an end some time ago, but these days the creator is busier than ever. Not only does he have a new weekly series running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, Edens Zero (which is currently airing its debut anime in Japan), but he is also contribution the original story to Fairy Tail's official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. That's really only scratching the surface of Mashima's workload, however.

Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to break down not only his current workload that includes the previously mentioned manga, but new character designs for the upcoming Edens Zero game, the Gate of Nightmares mobile game in Japan, and more. While he notes how much he's got on his plate, he also teased fans that there are more projects he's working on that have yet to be announced.

While Mashima does not detail what kind of new project could be on the horizon, given the nature of the various things he's currently involved in, it could be a wide variety of projects or collaborations. It's probably far from a new full series given the intense schedule Mashima's under already, but given how much fans have come to love Mashima's art and character design any new works are likely to be well received!

