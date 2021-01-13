Edens Zero Confirms Release Date with First Teaser

✖

Edens Zero has confirmed its release date with the debut of its first teaser trailer! When Fairy Tail's anime came to an end, fans had been wondering whether or not series creator Hiro Mashima's newest work, Edens Zero, would be getting an anime adaptation of its own. This was confirmed to be the case last Fall when it was announced that not only would Edens Zero be getting an anime, but it would be making its debut some time in April 2021. While there were reports as to when it would premiere, now the anime has been given a concrete release date.

Edens Zero's anime adaptation has now been confirmed to debut on April 10th in Japan, and alongside with this major news is also the debut teaser trailer for the new series. While there isn't a lot here to go on, there is enough of a look at the new adaptation that already separates itself from its Fairy Tail predecessor. You can check it out below:

Directed by Shinji Ishihara, who served as a director for the Fairy Tail anime as well, Edens Zero's anime outing will be produced by J.C. Staff. Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) will be writing the scripts for the series, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) will serve as the character designer. The teaser gives fans a first look at the main trio of the series, who had been previously revealed with character designs and the initial key visual.

Takuma Terashima will be the voice behind Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu will be performing as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya will be returning from Fairy Tail to provide the voice of Happy once more. Granted, this is a much different version of the Happy fans had come to love in that series.

What do you think of this first look at Edens Zero's anime debut? Will you be checking it out as a fan of Hiro Mashima's prior work?