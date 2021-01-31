Edens Zero Composer Updates Fans on Anime's Newest Milestone

✖

Edens Zero's composer has updated fans on the anime's newest production milestone! Hiro Mashima's newest series will be getting its official anime due later this April, and one of the big peeks behind the curtain of its progress has been series composer Yoshihisa Hirano. Hirano (who has provided the scores for series like Hunter x Hunter and Death Note) has offered quite a few updates with fans during the course of his work with the adaptation. According to the recent update, Edens Zero's anime is now one important step towards being completed in time for its premiere this Spring.

Yoshihisa Hirano took to Twitter to share the update that the mix for all of the music on Edens Zero has been completed. Following an earlier update just earlier this month that recording for the orchestra score had began, now the anime is one step closer to its complete package as the anime prepares for its debut on April 10th. Check out Hirano's update below:

エデンズゼロ劇伴TD完了！

ちなみに蜘蛛の巣城のスエットです！

The mix of all the music on Edens Zero is done! Think I’m wearing a funny shirt? That’s “Throne of Blood” (one of my favorite Akira Kurosawa’s movies) sweatshirt by UNDERCOVER. Kurasawa and UNDERCOVER, I love them both. pic.twitter.com/mZLmvk9EU4 — 平野義久 Yoshihisa Hirano (@Hirano_comp) January 30, 2021

Edens Zero will be making its debut on April 10th in Japan, and it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. The anime has yet to be confirmed for an English language license outside of Japan as of this writing, but it's likely one will be announced closer to April. Directed by Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff, the staff for the new anime also includes Yoshihisa Hirano as composer, Shoji Hata as audio director, Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) as the script writer, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) as the character designer.

The main cast is still coming together, but the central trio has been confirmed with Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya all previously announced.