Edens Zero Creator Hypes Anime with New Sketches

Hiro Mashima is hyping up the upcoming Edens Zero anime and the recent slate of chapters with some cool new sketches! Following the end of Fairy Tail's anime run a couple of years ago, Mashima's next big franchise will be getting its official anime debut later this Spring. Edens Zero's upcoming premiere is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2021 overall, and it's going to introduce fans to a number of new and potential fan favorite characters when the anime finally makes its debut. Not only that main trio of the story, but some other major faces.

To celebrate the upcoming Edens Zero anime adaptation alongside the currently running manga series, series creator Hiro Mashima shared a number of cool sketches of the manga's characters to Twitter that range from main character Shiki Granbell, to other new additions that appear later. You can check it out below starting with a cool new take on Shiki Granbell:

Second is a sketch of a new take on one of the Edens Zero's Four Shining Stars, Witch Regret:

And finally, is a sketch of two heated enemies (that look a look like a familiar Fairy Tail couple), Justice and Elsie Crimson:

Edens Zero is currently slated to make its anime debut on April 10th, and while we have yet to see the official cast or anime designs for many of the series' secondary characters like we see in these sketches, we have gotten confirmation of the main trio consisting of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya as Happy...but a much different Happy than we saw in Fairy Tail.

Edens Zero is a dramatically different series than Fairy Tail as it takes on various science fiction elements, and eventually explores much darker themes than Fairy Tail's friendship magic. But with the anime making its debut soon, there will likely be even more fans of this franchise than ever before. But what do you think?

Are you excited for Edens Zero's anime debut? Who are your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!