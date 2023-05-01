Edens Zero Season 2 Pushes the Line With Dark New Scene

Edens Zero is back with season two, and as fans expected, the sci-fi shonen is carrying on with all kinds of adventures. Shiki Granbell and Rebecca have their work cut out for them as always, but that comes with the territory of space exploration. The pair discover new things with each stop they make, but this week, Edens Zero season 2 toed the line with a shockingly dark scene.

The whole thing came to light as Shiki and Rebecca returned to television with a new episode of season two. It was there Edens Zero put the two in chains with Weisz and their party all thanks to Drakken Joe. The intergalactic thug caught up to the trio, and with a simple order, Joe was able to change Weisz's life forever.

I can't believe how bone-chilling this moment is in the anime. Masterful direction...#EDENSZEROpic.twitter.com/DI2o7pOB5R — Chromafire (@chromat1cfire) April 29, 2023

After all, Joe ordered Fie to cut off the man's arm. In a moment, Shiki and Rebecca had to watch their friend lose a limb, and the bloody scene took fans by surprise.

After all, Edens Zero has some dark moments, but this latest scene is far and away the worst. While much of its gore was kept in shadow, the reactions to Weisz's torture were hard to watch. Joe and Fie could only laugh while Shiki watched in horror. As for Weisz himself, the man screamed until he passed out from the pain. This dark scene takes the darkness we've seen in Edens Zero to a new level, so you can see why the fandom was so surprised.

Of course, Edens Zero fans knew what was coming. Anyone who tapped into Hiro Mashima's story knows Joe was the one who took Old Weisz's arm. Now, we have just seen the whole thing happen in real-time. This dark scene is right up there with Fairy Tail's worst moments such as when Alternate Lucy was murdered before Natsu's eyes. And given how we saw the hero react to Lucy, well – you know Shiki is going to get revenge for Weisz and then some.

If you are not caught up on the Edens Zero anime, you can binge the series with a bit of work. Netflix is streaming Edens Zero season one while Crunchyroll is housing season two as it drops new episodes this season. As for the manga, Mashima's Edens Zero can be read in English through Kodansha USA, and it will be part of the publisher's digital manga app dropping this summer.

Did you ever expect a scene like this to come from Edens Zero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.