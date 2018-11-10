‘Edens Zero’ Volume 2 Confirms Release Date

The second volume of Edens Zero, the new manga from Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima, appears to have a confirmed release date.

The first volume only recently released in North America on November 6th, but the second volume appears to be releasing on November 16th in Japan. You can check out a screenshot of that confirmation, which appears to have been from an ad of some kind, below:

Edens Zero volume 2 set to release November 16, 2018! pic.twitter.com/TZK1p8C0Se — EDENS ZERO (@edenszero_) October 31, 2018

Edens Zero initially released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and has since been simultaneously published and available for fans elsewhere via Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. There are currently 19 chapters available on Crunchyroll, for example. The second volume ends with the 14th chapter.

The scheduled North American release of volume two appears to be set for February 5, 2019. Why there’s such a discrepancy between the Japanese and North American dates — given the simulpub nature of its chapters — is unclear, but could have something to do with the actual publishing of manga in English.

Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.

