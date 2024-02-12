Emily Blunt Addresses Edge of Tomorrow Sequel: "It Feels Like It Could Be Good"

Edge of Tomorrow may be a decade old now, but the movie's fandom is not going anywhere. Based on the hit light novel All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow is one of the best adaptations of a manga to date. For years now, the film and anime fandoms have been begging for a sequel, and the stars are certainly on board. After all, Emily Blunt says a sequel has potential, but it would need to reimagine the story as we know it.

Recently, Blunt appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. It was there the actress talked everything from The Devil Wears Prada to Oppenheimer and more. Of course, Edge of Tomorrow was mentioned as a highlight of Blunt's career, and she was asked about a sequel.

"It could be good," she shared before touching on the movie's previous plans for a sequel. "I think when we first talked about a sequel it was right before I was about to do Mary Poppins so it was quite awhile ago. I think if we were going to do one, we would have to reimagine what the sequel would look like."

If you did not know, Edge of Tomorrow did push ahead with plans for a sequel in 2016. Director Doug Liman agreed to return for the sequel while writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse oversaw the script. For awhile, it seemed like Edge of Tomorrow 2 was moving behind the scenes smoothly, but things went on to hit a road bump. In 2019, a script rewrite was ordered, and further stalls happened from there. As of January 2024, star Tom Cruise reignited hope for the sequel when he signed a partnership deal with Warner Bros. Pictures. The actor has been reportedly negotiating terms for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, so hopefully Blunt will be get her sequel someday soon.

If you have never seen Edge of Tomorrow, the hit film is available on Prime Video as well as Blu-ray. Viz Media oversees the release of All You Need Is Kill in English. So for more information on the hit Hollywood adaptation, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Major William Cage is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop-forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski. And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy."

What do you think about Blunt's Edge of Tomorrow update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!