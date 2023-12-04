Edge of Tomorrow Star Has Disappointing Update on Sequel

The sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow has earned itself a passionate following in the decade since its release, with interest in a sequel growing each year among fans, though star Emily Blunt recently noted how, despite the creative team's interest in a follow-up, the amount of time that has passed since the original film's release is making a sequel seem more unlikely. Blunt starred alongside Tom Cruise in the picture, with Blunt noting that one roadblock is also just how busy the actor is with massive blockbusters. With Cruise and original director Doug Liman set to reunite on another action film in the near future, it's possible that this could spark even more discussions between them about finally returning to the world of Edge of Tomorrow.

"Doug and I talk all the time about it," Blunt shared with Variety. "I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point. But it's timing, but it's also been ten years since we made it ... There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I'm not saying we're that ancient, but you have to factor in it's been ten years."

An Edge of Tomorrow sequel marks a rare instance in which, every time the topic comes up, the stars and filmmakers behind the project express interest, yet no substantial plans for such a concept ever gestate. Just earlier this year, Blunt similarly expressed her interest in developing a follow-up.

When asked by the Happy Sad Confused podcast whether she should stop being asked about a sequel, Blunt confirmed, "No, I mean, I wish there could be one." In regards to whether she's ever read a script, the actor added, "Yes, we did. There was one that Doug slithered over to me. But I would love to make it a reality, I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need? Come back to the side where you can ... Wasn't he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible."

In the 2014 film, inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with illustrations provided by Yoshitoshi Abe, "When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens."

