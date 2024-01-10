Tom Cruise's New WB Deal Renews Hope for Edge of Tomorrow 2

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tom Cruise has signed a development deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and its news that has renewed hope for Edge of Tomorrow 2. Per the announcement, Cruise's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will see him work with WB Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEO's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to develop both original and franchise features film — the latter of which has fans hopeful that there could be a chance that a follow up to the fan-favorite sci-fi action film.

Based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's 2004 novel All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow was released in 2014. Directed by Doug Liman, the film tells the story of a future in which Europe is taken over by an alien race and when Major William Cage (Cruise) is forced to join a landing operation against said alien race, he ends up in a time loop which sees him die over and over and over as he tries to find a way to stop the alien invaders. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson.

The film is one where fans have been eager for a sequel pretty much since the original was released and there's interest from the stars and the filmmakers themselves, yet there have been no significant plans for a sequel. On top of that, Cruise has to now been very busy with the Mission: Impossible franchise. With the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8 set to be part of the wrap up of Cruise's time as Ethan Hunt combined with the new WB deal, it seems like at least those possible road blocks could be clearing.

Even Blunt recently commented on the possibility of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, saying that Cruised needed to "come back" — and that he didn't need so many Mission: Impossible films.

"Yes, we did," Blunt said when asked about a script for a sequel. "There was one that Doug slithered over to me. But I would love to make it a reality, I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need? Come back to the side where you can ... Wasn't he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible."

Cruise's New Development Deal Brings Him Back to WB For the First Time in a Decade

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience," Cruise said in a statement. "I look forward to making great movies together!"

