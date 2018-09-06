Eminem Producer Confirms ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Sample On ‘Kamikaze’ Track

It looks like Eminem’s new album is coming for all you otakus. The rapper dropped his latest album Kamikaze a bit ago, and its producer confirmed one of its tracks samples a song from Tokyo Ghoul.

So, don’t ever say Tokyo Ghoul √A didn’t do anything for fans. It gave the world one impressive Eminem track at the very least.

Taking to Twitter, producer Illadaproducer confirmed Tokyo Ghoul was the anime he pulled the sample from.

It’s actually Glassy Sky from Tokyo Ghoul. I got it confused with another beat I did in which I used Kingdom Hearts theme. You guys got the exclusive hahaha — illaDaProducer (@illaDaProducer) September 4, 2018

“It’s actually Glassy Sky from Tokyo Ghoul. I got it confused with another beat I did in which I used Kingdom Hearts theme. You guys got the exclusive,” the creator wrote to a fan on Twitter.

Of course, the report does contradict from a recent interview Illadaproducer did about Kamikaze. In a chat with Rolling Stone, the producer said the track “Good Guy” sampled music from Kingdom Hearts. Reports spread that “Simple and Clean” by Utada Hikaru was the piece sampled, but the sample’s credits did not match up with the infamous theme song. Instead, the credits aligned with Tokyo Ghoul‘s “Glassy Sky” or “Wanderers”.

And, as it turns out, “Glassy Sky” is the track that was really used.

Clarifying he used Kingdom Hearts on a different track, Illadaproducer shared the beat he made from “Simple and Clean” as a comparison. He didn’t say which track this sample is used in, but it definitely doesn’t come from “Good Guys”. So, it seems like Ken Kaneki may be poised to become a very canon fan of Slim Shady now that this sample has been confirmed.

