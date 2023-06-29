The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 to Simulcast Sub, Dub at HIDIVE (Exclusive)

The Eminence in Shadow is coming to life in a brand-new way, and we have HIDIVE to thank! The streaming service is moving full speed ahead courtesy of its subs and dubs. Today, ComicBook can confirm The Eminence in Shadow season two will be simulcast day and date in Japan with both its sub and dub.

Yup, you read that right. The Eminence in Shadow is taking a big step for HIDIVE. The show's new season will drop its sub and dub episodes at the same time as they go live in Japan, so fans will not have to wait to see what Cid is up to!

If you need to catch up with The Eminence in Shadow, no sweat! You can find all of season one on HIDIVE right now. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal-and everyone knows the truth but him!"

What do you think about this look at Eminence in Shadow ahead of season two's debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.