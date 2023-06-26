Naruto's New Animated Project Teases Release Date

Naruto has been around the block by now, and the hit franchise is hardly over. If you did not know, our heroes are living on with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations even though the sequel is on hiatus for the time being. With two complete shows underfoot and plenty of films, the Naruto anime goes back a ways, and now a recent report suggests a new project will go live soon.

The information comes from a recent promo for Naruto over in Japan. A special ad was printed by the Shueisha team to honor the franchise's 20th anniversary. It was there fans were update on Naruto's special anime project, and it seems to be eyeing a Fall 2023 release.

According to the ad, Naruto's special project is slated to start on September 3rd. No info was shared on how the project will be aired, but we do know Naruto's project will consist of four episodes. This release will mark the first non-Boruto anime from Naruto since the end of Shippuden. So of course, fans are eager to see what Shueisha and Studio Pierrot have in stow for them.

Sadly, we know little about the upcoming episodes. Naruto announced this mystery project in honor of its 20th anniversary, and fans were quick to share their story pitches. Some are eager to revisit Naruto's younger days back before Sasuke left the Hidden Leaf. Others want to fill in the gap between Naruto and Boruto while others are interested in villains like the Akatsuki. If the anime project is meant to kickstart this September, it won't be long before we learn more about its four-episode run.

Now for those who aren't caught up with Naruto, you can brush up on the anime easily enough. You can find the show streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the Naruto manga, the complete series is available to binge thanks to Viz Media. So if you want more info on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this latest Naruto update? Will you be tuning into these anime specials?