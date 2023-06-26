Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter Anime Announced

It seems like Golden Kamuy is gearing up for its final outing. Last year, the show made a stunning return with season four, and now the team at Brain's Base is wrapping up the outing. Still, there is a bit more of Golden Kamuy left to explore. The anime has announced its final season, so you can rest easy knowing Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter is happening.

As you can see above, a new visual was released in light of the anime's reveal. Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter is now in the works. The anime was announced earlier today as Golden Kamuy season 4 wrapped, so it seems the hit anime will close out with five seasons total.

Of course, fans of Golden Kamuy might know how the story ends. After all, the original manga did finish in April 2022. Creator Satoru Noda ended Golden Kamuy last spring after launching it in August 2014. The manga's final chapter gave the anime team a blueprint for how its story needed to end, and we will get to see that adaptation when Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter drops.

At this time, we have no word on when Golden Kamuy will go live. The series may have finished its manga run, but Golden Kamuy has more to worry about than just its anime. It wasn't long ago reports surfaced in Japan that a live-action adaptation of Golden Kamuy was in the works. The movie may take priority over this final season, so for now, fans should keep a close eye on any Golden Kamuy updates.

If you cannot wait to see how the series ends, you can always read Golden Kamuy courtesy of Viz Media. The publisher houses the manga in the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more details on Golden Kamuy, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

