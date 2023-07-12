2023 Emmy Awards Reveals Outstanding Animated Program Nominees

It's that time again, everyone. The 75th Emmy Awards are on the horizon, and we were just given a rundown of its nominations. When it comes to animation, a slew of top-tier shows are up for an award this year, but only one will come away with the trophy.

The update comes from the 2023 Emmy Awards itself as an official nominees list was posted earlier today. When it comes to the Outstanding Animated Program, four different series are being considered. You can read up on the animated series below:

Bob's Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation



Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios



Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street



The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation



As you can see, the 2023 Emmy Awards landed on a number of nominees we all know. Rick and Morty is a staple in the category at this point alongside The Simpsons. Even Bob's Burgers has been up for this award before, and of course, Primal won the Outstanding Animated Program award in 2021 after its first season debuted. Still, we should note here is some new blood here. Entergalactic by Netflix is new to the group, after all.

If you are eager to see who will take home this 2023 award, the Emmys are scheduled for later this year. The 2023 event will take place on September 18th barring any delays due to industry strikes. So if you have yet to check out any of this nominated series, you best peep them ASAP!

What do you think about this latest list of Emmys nominations? Which series do you want to see win? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!